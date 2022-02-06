Gunna is Releasing a Pushing P Book [Video]

Since the start of 2022 with his DS4EVER album, Gunna has been relentlessly promoting his “Pushin P” slogan.

via: Revolt

Gunna’s anthem “Pushin P” featuring Future and Young Thug is currently climbing Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It’s the No. 7 song in the country, according to Nielsen Music, and it’s the No. 1 song on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global chart.

Young Wunna plans to keep the “Pushin P” momentum going by releasing a new book.

On Saturday (Feb. 5), the YSL artist took to his Instagram account to share a preview of the “6 Things I do to be Pushing P” book.

“Me and B Wright got a book … on Pushing P,” Gunna says in his IG Story.

The short story, which appears to have all-pink pages, was written by Brian “Bwritous” Wright and illustrated by Lavan Wright. It appears to be based on a series of tweets Gunna shared shortly after he dropped the song.

The guide on pushing P offers tips such as “be polite,” “put your people in position,” and “boss your chick up,” among others.

The viral phrase has been used by La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Maury Povich, iHop, and the Toronto Raptors. The term even made its way to the news during a weather segment on Fox News.

While reporting the weather in Texas, anchor and weatherman Nick Kosir, an avid TikTok user, stated, “The people of Texas are gonna be like ‘this isn’t pushin P,’ as that’s a huge temperature swing.”

Gunna explained what pushing p is during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

The “Drip So Hard” rapper said it started as a substitution for the word “player.”

However, in another interview after his DS4EVER album came out he clarified the term, stating “P don’t just mean player. P means paper, too. You can be pushing this P with paper.” “If you’re in this shit and it’s rented, then you’re kicking P. But if you buy this shit and you own it, then you’re really pushing P. You’re spending your hard earned money. Like, you’re pushing it,” he explained.

A proper release date has not been announced for “6 Things I do to be Pushing P” yet, but fans hoping to learn more about pushing P and how Gunna does it will be able to purchase the book soon.

