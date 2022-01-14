Gunna Opens Up About Relationship with Chlöe Bailey [Video]

Fresh off the release of his third studio album DS4, Gunna stopped by the Breakfast Club on Friday and dished on everything from his alleged relationship with Chlöe Bailey, to giving back to the community in his hometown of Atlanta.

via: Rap-Up

“We’re really close friends,” said Gunna, while shooting down a rumor that he and Chlöe are cousins.

Gunna admitted that he’s not ready to settle down. “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready,” he said. “Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”

Here’s the whole thing. Gunna said he and Chloe aren’t official yet but like…….watch this https://t.co/2qEUTQk1DU pic.twitter.com/fWxrD6Cm0J — Partna Vaughn ? (@onIychloexhalle) January 14, 2022

However, Gunna couldn’t stop blushing when Chlöe’s name was brought up. The two sparked romance rumors after they were spotted courtside at the Hawks game in October. “I wanted to take her somewhere cool, not just out to the studio,” Gunna explained.

Charlamagne asked how he would feel if Chlöe wanted to date someone else in the meantime. “That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it,” he said. “I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

The two did show off their chemistry on “you & me,” a remake of Jon B.’s “They Don’t Know,” off Gunna’s new album DRIP SEASON 4EVER.

“It wasn’t on purpose though, swear to God,” he said of their duet, which was recorded before their courtside date. “When I did the song, I don’t even think we had went to the game yet.”

In addition to Chlöe, DRIP SEASON 4EVER features appearances from Young Thug, Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Drake, who guests on “P power.”

Check out Gunna’s “you & me,” featuring Chlöe below.