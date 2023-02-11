Guerdy Abraira Reveals Why Andy Cohen Yelled at Larsa Pippen at ‘RHOM’ Reunion

Guerdy Abraira claims Andy Cohen “screamed” at Larsa Pippen during ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 5 reunion because of a disagreement over the word “bastard.”

via Page Six

“Well, it’s over the definition of a child out of wedlock — is that called a bastard or is that not?” the wedding planner, 45, shared during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast Friday night.

“It’s literally, like, trying to move forward and there’s a misunderstanding about what the content of some contexts are, and so, you’ll see what happens at the reunion, obviously,” Abraira told hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real at the Tri-State Cadillac-sponsored event.

Abraira’s comments come more than two weeks after Cohen, 54, issued a public apology to Pippen, 48, for shouting at her during the reunion taping.

“We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” the Bravo boss said in a video posted on his Instagram Story on Jan. 26.

Pippen then chimed in, asking if the “Watch What Happens Live” host was “going to apologize?”

“I’m sorry, Larsa,” Cohen responded, which she seemingly accepted.

The Sirius XM host then emphasized to his more than five million followers that he does not advocate yelling at women.

“I don’t like screaming at women,” Cohen admitted. “I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women.”

Though Pippen got an apology from the “Housewives” executive producer, she shouldn’t be looking to get a mea culpa from Abraira any time soon.

During the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast taping, the event planner said the jewelery designer was the “fakest housewife of them all.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” streams on Peacock, and new episodes are released on Thursdays. Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast also drops new episodes on Thursdays.

We’re sure Andy wasn’t the only person in that room screaming at Larsa.