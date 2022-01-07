Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka'Oir with $1 Million in Cash [Photo + Video]

Gucci Mane gave his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, a very generous gift for her 37th birthday on Thursday: $1 million in cash.

via: Rap-Up

She was taken aback when she opened the orange Hermès box at her birthday dinner to find stacks of cash.

“This a million dollars, y’all,” an excited Keyshia told friends as her husband looked on with their son Ice.

“My heart can’t take it,” she said as she put the racks into a bag. When her son started to cry, she handed him a stack and said, “It’s OK, here.”

Taking to Instagram, Keyshia reflected on the big surprise. “ONE OF MY BEST BIRTHDAYS EVER????? Thank u hubby @laflare1017,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Gucci has given his wife $1 million. Following the birth of their son Ice Davis in December 2020, the rapper surprised her with a $1 million push present.

For Christmas that same year, Keyshia presented Ice’s father with a 540-karat Cuban link chain worth a reported $2.5 million.

The generosity between the couple goes both ways. Keyshia gifted Gucci $2.5 million in diamond jewelry for Christmas 2020. The three-piece set included a bracelet, a Cuban link chain and a pendant that reads “Ice Daddy.” Gucci and Keyshia tied the knot in 2017 in a nearly $2 million Miami ceremony and are known for their love of fashion and jewelry.