Gucci Mane Plans On Dropping His Entire 1017 Records Roster Except For Two Currently Sidelined Artists

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Layoffs have impacted every industry, but the entertainment sector has been hit extremely hard. Gucci Mane admits to to monitoring these shakeups.

“When I’m looking at my P&L, and me being a businessman, I’m thinking that I’m going to have to release almost all my artists except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano,” Gucci explained. He emphasized that his decision wasn’t made lightly: “This is a decision I didn’t want to make.”

Gucci Mane reveals he is dropping every artist on his 1017 record label except for Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. pic.twitter.com/oKSx8kzItT — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 18, 2024

Advertisement

While he initially made it seem like he was contemplating making this decision, he then made it clear that he’d already made it. “Today, I reached out to all of my artists, to their lawyers, and let them know that they’re free to take their talents elsewhere,” he said.

In the midst of this huge shakeup, Gucci Mane, shockingly, revealed that he’s still searching for fresh artists. “I’m still looking for new talent to pair with Pooh and Foo — and that’s where I’m going to put my focus,” he added as a footnote.

Prior to Gucci Mane’s video, 1017 Records lineup reportedly consisted of Bigwalkdog, Brezden, Foofiano, Hotboy Wes, Kato2x, Li Rye, Lil Zay, and Mac Critter. Sadly, several acts including Enchanting and Big Scarr tragically died from drug overdoses. Currently, Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are serving time behind bars for separate legal cases.