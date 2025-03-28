Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Awarded Sole Legal Custody Over Kids’ Health in Divorce War

BY: Walker Published 46 seconds ago

Jesse Williams was reportedly awarded sole custody of health of his two kids he shares with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Jesse, 43, and Aryn, 43, appeared in court on March 20, months after the actor demanded their current custody arrangement be modified to provide him with 50/50 custody.

Aryn did not oppose Jesse having more time but accused him and his lawyers of bullying her over the years.

According to the minute order from the court hearing obtained by In Touch, Jesse and Aryn presented a custody plan where they will share physical custody with alternating weeks.

In addition, the judge said, “The parties shall have three consecutive weeks for vacation during the summer every year, with each parent choosing a week between their two custodial weeks to comprise the three weeks.”

Jesse was awarded sole legal custody “of the minor children as to their healthcare.”

Further, Jesse must keep Aryn informed of all information regarding the minor children’s health, education and welfare.

Jesse also accused Aryn of not returning their daughter’s Apple Watch that he purchased, which the court said she must return within 48 hours of the hearing.

The deal stated no party shall have more than 14 consecutive overnights parenting time with the kid.

Jesse’s request for more information on Aryn’s new partner, Peace Reedburg, was denied.

As In Touch previously reported, Jesse filed his request to modify the custody deal in September 2024. He previously had two overnight visits with his two kids while school was in session.

In a declaration, Jesse told the judge, “The children and I are crazy about each other, and we have a deeply loving active and closely bonded relationship. There is absolutely no reason why Aryn should have more custodial time with the children than me.”

“They almost always ask me how many days they will be with me week to week and if they can ‘just stay longer.’ I moved to a home only 15 minutes from Aryn to make transitions as easy as possible but even with proximity, the number of transitions is unnecessarily challenging for our children and causes unnecessary interactions between me and Aryn,” Jesse added.

Aryn did not oppose the kids spending more time with Jesse, but said she wanted to have them if Jesse was out of town and planning to have them watched by a nanny or another third party.

Aryn also claimed Jesse “consistently bullies, intimidates and harasses” her.

She alleged Jesse used his legal team to bully her regularly, “making demands and threats to take” her to court and filing emergency motions if she doesn’t comply with Jesse’s demands, “ungrounded and riddled with confusion and lies.”

Aryn added, “The majority of [Jesse’s] requests are not in the best interests of our children. They orient around serving [Jesse’s] desires at the expense of our children’s mental, psychological, emotional and physical health. He is asking that the three of us be on call to accommodate his inconsistencies at all times.”

Jesse denied being a bully. He said, “Aryn makes erratic and conclusory statements which have no relationship to reality, which is why she has never presented a single example of ‘bullying’ etc. ever happening.”

Jesse continued, “Aryn’s unhinged and toxic behaviors happen everywhere and anytime: screaming in the street in front of our homes, taking the children from school on my days, ambushing doctors at appointments, withholding the children’s passports so they can’t travel with me, lying about timing and locations of the children’s sports and recitals so I miss them or arrive late.”

Now, the exes’ fight is over for the time being.

via: In Touch Weekly