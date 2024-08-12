Grant Ellis Named 'The Bachelor' for Season 29 | www.lovebscott.com

Grant Ellis will be starring as ‘The Bachelor’ for season 29 of the long-running reality dating show.

Ellis is 30 years old and lives in Houston, where he works as a day trader. Per ABC’s official bio for the franchise’s upcoming lead, he is a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” whose “infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brighten every room he enters.

The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Ellis was an early standout among the Season 21 “Bachelorette” contestants, developing a connection with Tran throughout the group dates and cocktail parties of the first four episodes. The pair went on their first one-on-one date in the Week 5 episode, which aired on Aug. 5. At their dinner, Ellis spoke to Tran about the impact his father’s substance abuse issues had on him, while Tran described her struggles with her absent father. The next night, Ellis shared with the other contestants that he was beginning to fall in love with Tran. But to many fans’ surprise, Tran sent him home during Week 6 rather than advancing him to hometowns, during which she will meet the remaining contestants’ families.

Tran entered ABC’s hit reality dating franchise as a contestant on Season 28 of “The Bachelor,” which aired earlier this year and was led by Joey Graziadei, who is now engaged to Kelsey Anderson. Season 29 will air in 2025, as will Season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” This fall, ABC will debut “The Golden Bachelorette,” a spinoff of “The Golden Bachelor” that will be led by 61-year-old Joan Vassos.

via: Variety