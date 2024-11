Grammys 2025: Here Are the Nominees

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

It’s music’s biggest night! Or it will be on February 2, 2025, when the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take place inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced on today (November 8).

Check out the full list of 2025 Grammy nominees below.

Pop Solo Performance

Advertisement

“BODYGUARD” Beyoncé

“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.”

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS”

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess”

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine”

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Dance Pop Recording

Advertisement

“Make You Mine”Madison Beer

Madison Beer & Leroy Clampitt, producers; Mitch McCarthy, mixer

“Von dutch” Charli xcx

Finn Keane, producer; Tom Norris, mixer

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Jon Castelli & Aron Forbes, mixers

“yes, and?’ Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, ILYA & Max Martin, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

“Got Me Started” Troye Sivan

Ian Kirkpatrick, producer; Alex Ghenea, mixer

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Advertisement

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Advertisement

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Advertisement

Daniel Nigro

Rock Album

Happiness Bastards The Black Crowes

Romance Fontaines D.C.

Saviors Green Day

TANGK IDLES

Dark Matter Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds The Rolling Stones

No Name Jack White

Advertisement

Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” Cage The Elephant

“Song Of The Lake” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” Kim Gordon

“Flea” St. Vincent

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Advertisement

R&B Performance

“Guidance” Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” Muni Long

“Saturn” SZA

R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) Chris Brown

VANTABLACK Lalah Hathaway

Revenge Muni Long

Algorithm Lucky Daye

Coming Home Usher

Advertisement

Melodic Rap Performance

KEHLANI

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

SPAGHETTII

Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

We Still Don’t Trust You

Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

Big Mama Latto

3:AM

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis &

Meleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe,

principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook

John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee,

Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders

Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky

Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs

Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub,

producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz

Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery

Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Advertisement

Country Solo Performance

16 CARRIAGES Beyoncé

I Am Not Okay Jelly Roll

The Architect Kacey Musgraves

A Bar Song (Tipsy) Shaboozey

It Takes A Woman Chris Stapleton

Country Album

COWBOY CARTER Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion Post Malone

Deeper Well Kacey Musgraves

Higher Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind Lainey Wilson

Advertisement

Song of the Year

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins

Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Die With A Smile

Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno

Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

Advertisement

Fortnight

Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

Good Luck, Babe!

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Please Please Please

Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

Advertisement

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Gospel Performance/Song

Church Doors

Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

Yesterday

Melvin Crispell III

Advertisement

Hold On (Live) Ricky Dillard

Holy Hands

DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat,

Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

One Hallelujah

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel

Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Latin Pop Album

Advertisement

Funk Generation Anitta

El Viaje Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Shakira

Advertisement

ORQUÍDEAS Kali Uchis

Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 Carín León

Advertisement

ÉXODO Peso Pluma

De Lejitos Jessi Uribe

African Music Performance

Tomorrow Yemi Alade

Advertisement

MMS

Asake & Wizkid

Sensational

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

Higher Burna Boy

Love Me JeJe Tems

Advertisement

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

American Fiction

Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple

Kris Bowers, composer

Advertisement

Dune: Part Two

Hans Zimmer, composer

Sh?gun

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Song Written for Visual Media

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma [From “Twisters: The Album”]

Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

Advertisement

Better Place [From “TROLLS Band Together”]

Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

Can’t Catch Me Now [From “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”]

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

It Never Went Away [From “American Symphony”] Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Love Will Survive [From “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”] Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Advertisement

Record of the Year

“Now and Then” The Beatles

Giles Martin & Paul McCartney, producers; Geoff Emerick, Steve Genewick, Jon Jacobs, Greg McAllister, Steve Orchard, Keith Smith, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent & Bruce Sugar, engineers/mixers; Miles Showell, mastering engineer

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Beyoncé

Advertisement

Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B & Raphael Saadiq, producers; Hotae Alexander Jang, Alex Nibley & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter

Julian Bunetta, producer; Julian Bunetta & Jeff Gunnell, engineers/mixers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer

“360” Charli XCX

Advertisement

Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; Cirkut & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

“Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar

Advertisement

Mustard, Sean Momberger & Sounwave, producers; Ray Charles Brown Jr. & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Nicolas de Porcel, mastering engineer

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan

Dan Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Dan Nigro, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Fortnight” Taylor Swift f/ Post Malone

Advertisement

Jack Antonoff, Louis Bell & Taylor Swift, producers; Louis Bell, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Michael Riddleberger & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun André 3000

André 3000 & Carlos Niño, producers; André 3000, Carlos Niño & Ken Oriole, engineers/mixers; André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, songwriters; Andy Kravitz, mastering engineer

Advertisement

COWBOY CARTER Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Dave Hamelin, producers; Matheus Braz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Dani Pampuri & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Ryan Beatty, Beyoncé, Camaron Ochs, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Hamelin, S. Carter & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Short n’ Sweet Sabrina Carpenter

Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Ian Kirkpatrick & John Ryan, producers; Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter, Ian Kirkpatrick, Julia Michaels & John Ryan, songwriters; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers

Advertisement

BRAT Charli xcx

Charli xcx, Cirkut & A. G. Cook, producers; A. G. Cook, Tom Norris & Geoff Swan, engineers/mixers; Charlotte Aitchison, Henry Walter, Alexander Guy Cook, Finn Keane & Jonathan Christopher Shave, songwriters; Idania Valencia, mastering engineer

Djesse Vol. 4 Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg, Jacob Collier & Paul Pouwer, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers

Advertisement

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & FINNEAS, producers; Thom Beemer, Jon Castelli, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Aron Forbes, Brad Lauchert & Chaz Sexton, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Chappell Roan

Daniel Nigro, producer; Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Zem Audu, Bella Blasko, Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Oli Jacobs, Jonathan Low, Michael Riddleberger, Christopher Rowe, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering enginee