'Good Morning America' Hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, Both Married, Exposed for Having Months-Long Affair

‘Good Morning America’ co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach — who are both married — have allegedly been having a months-long affair.

via Page Six:

A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon.

The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims.

According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair.

“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”

Reps for Holmes and Robach didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, new photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Robach and Holmes recently cozying up to each other — and at one point even holding hands — during various outings in upstate New York and around the city.

Two weeks before Thanksgiving, the “GMA 3” co-anchors went on a getaway to a remote cottage where Holmes was seen grabbing Robach’s butt as she leaned into the trunk of a car, per the photos.

Insiders also told the Daily Mail that the ABC staff was “buzzing about the intimacy between them” while they were in England in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Robach, 49, has restricted comments on her Instagram as eagle-eyed fans noticed she not only ditched her wedding band but also stopped posting photos of her husband, Andrew Shue. Meanwhile, Holmes’ Instagram appears to have been deactivated.

Sources told DM that Robach and her husband, as well as Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, went their separate ways in August.

