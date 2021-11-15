Good for Him: Kenan Thompson Reportedly Sells Humorous Memoir for $1M

Kenan Thompson has reportedly sold a memoir for $1 million.

via Page Six:

A source said that the comedian had two book concepts in the works and that he sold the humorous memoir for a seven-figure payday.

A rep for “SNL” had no comment.

It would be the first tome for Thompson — but the book arrives in a long line of printed matter by “SNL” stars and alumni, including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Colin Jost, Gilda Radner, Amy Poehler, Jay Mohr, and others.

Thompson is the longest-serving cast member in the NBC sketch comedy show’s history — having starred on “SNL” since 2003.

He also stars in his own new sitcom, “Kenan.”

Thompson began his career as a star on CNN’s “Real News for Kids,” and then on the kiddie network Nickelodeon. He recently recalled working with late “SNL” star Chris Farley in 1997 — when Farley was a guest star on one of the cable network’s kids series. “I learned literally a wealth of career knowledge in three hours, just watching a pro take direction,” Thompson recalled, according to People.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that Thompson would exit the show — when he crossed his fingers while he said on the air that the cast would all be back at the NBC sketch show around Thanksgiving. But a source told Page Six at the time that it was just a “very emotional year” for the cast — and Thompson did make his return.

Also this year, Thompson revealed that late “Jeopardy!” host Alec Trebek was a fan of his “SNL” parody, “Black Jeopardy!”

“That was the first thing he mentioned,” Thompson said in an interview. “He actually said, ‘God bless you for figuring out a way to do a ‘Jeopardy!’ behind the legendary Will Ferrell ‘Jeopardy!’ You know, seems like anything Will Ferrell’s kind of, like, holy grail-ish, off-limits-ish, you know?”

Kenan has been working in entertainment since he was just a kid — we’re happy he’s getting ALL the respect he deserves.