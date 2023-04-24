It's Gonna Get Messy: After Filing for Divorce Shannen Doherty’s Reps Say, Husband’s Agent ‘Intimately Involved’

Actor Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage.

via: Page Six

Hollywood publicists usually pour cold water on scandals, but this time it’s the flak serving up some juicy A-list goss!

After Shannen Doherty filed for divorce last Friday, her PR guru released a statement claiming — apropos of nothing — that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star’s photographer husband Kurt Iswarienko’s agent was “intimately involved” in the split.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” her publicist, legendary Tinseltown flak Leslie Sloane, told Page Six.

“Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved,’” Sloane added.

Grimm did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

We can’t help but notice that not only did Sloane seemingly throw Grimm bowling ball-style under the bus, but she gratuitously named her place of business for good measure. Ouch.

According to her LinkedIn page, Grimm founded the photography agency last year.

She also appears to be a yoga instructor.

TMZ reported that Doherty, 52, filed the docs in Los Angeles, stating the two have been separated since January after 11 years of marriage.

Sources told the outlet that Doherty — who was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in February 2020 after entering remission in 2017 — is “not well,” making their “acrimonious” separation all the more difficult.

Doherty said in a 2019 interview with People magazine that her first breast cancer battle changed her marriage with Iswarienko for the better.

“Cancer solidified us,” she said at the time.

“Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now.”