Say What Now? Former Louisville Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Now Working as Deputy

The Louisville police officer who delivered the bullet that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 is back working in law enforcement.

The hiring was revealed in a report from regional outlet the Courier Journal, which said over the weekend that the department had confirmed the addition of Myles Cosgrove, formerly of LMPD. Cosgrove was fired in 2021, with reports at the time stating that it had been determined he had violated LMPD’s use-of-force policy with the manner in which he fired 16 shots and by not activating a body camera at the time of the shooting.

Complex has reached out to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for comment. This story may be updated. In remarks to the Courier Journal, a chief deputy with the department noted that Cosgrove has not been criminally charged in connection with fatally shooting Taylor. The official also referenced previously announced findings from an investigation led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Per a separate report from WHAS -TV, protests in the Carroll County area against the hiring of Cosgrove have been announced for this week.

In March of this year, the Department of Justice announced the findings of its own investigation into LMPD. Among the department’s violations are the use of excessive force, the unlawful execution of search warrants, the carrying out of searches based on warrants that aren’t valid, discrimination against Black residents, and more.

“People in Louisville deserve policing that is constitutional, fair, and non-discriminatory,” Kristen Clarke, Assistant AG of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said at the time. Clarke added that the findings of the department’s investigation showed that both the police department and the city’s government had “failed to adequately protect and serve” its residents.