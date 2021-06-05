'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Critically Injured After Being Struck By Scooter in NYC

Lisa Banes has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a hit-and-run involving a scooter.

via Just Jared:

The 65-year-old actress, who has appeared in movies like Gone Girl and Cocktail, was struck by a scooter on Friday (June 4) in New York City, the Daily News reports.

According to police, Lisa was crossing Amsterdam Ave. near Lincoln Center around 6:30pm when a person driving a scooter blew through a red light and slammed into her. The force of the crash sent her flying out of the crosswalk, witnesses said.

“He just wiped her out,” a witness shared.

Lisa was then rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where she remains in critical condition.

“We have several days ahead of us to pray for Lisa,” Lisa‘s wife, Kathryn Kranhold, shared in a statement. “If anyone has any information about the scooter driver, we ask them to please call police.”

Anyone with information about the scooter driver is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.