GloRilla Says She Was Racially Profiled At Hotel Valet [Video]

GloRilla has put a hotel on blast for racially profiling her while trying to get her car.

via: HotNewHipHop

The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker tried to get her car out of her hotel valet, telling the employee her room number to verify her ownership of the vehicle. Then, he said that there was no way she owned a Mercedes car, saying that it was an expensive whip. Not only that, but he allegedly insinuated that many people stole cars recently, and so he believed Glo tried to do the same. Eventually, she figured things out and resolved the issue, but it still left her not just offended, but surprised.

After all, the Memphis MC is one of the biggest and most buzzed about rising stars of the moment. She just dropped a deluxe version of her breakout project, Anyways, Life’s Great… including Lil Durk, Cardi B, and other notable names. Of course, it includes her massive hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” along with a few other hits across the tracklist. What’s more is that she’s carrying the flag of the dominant Memphis scene, and exemplifies it through her sound and style.