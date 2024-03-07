GloRilla Reacts To Preacher Reciting Her 'Gospel' Lyrics During Sermon | lovebscott.com

Social media is going crazy after a Baltimore preacher referenced rapper GloRilla in one of his Sunday sermons.

via: HipHopDX

GloRilla has carved out a name for herself in the rap game in recent years, and now it seems she’s found an unlikely fan in the Christian community.

On Tuesday (March 5), the 24-year-old shared a clip from a sermon by Reverend Melech E. M. Thomas of the Payne Memorial AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland. In it, he can be seen quoting and praising lyrics from one of her biggest hits.

“I love good gospel music, and there’s this new gospel artist,” Thomas began. “Her name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods — some of you might know her as GloRilla […] Well, GloRilla has a song called ‘Tomorrow,’ and she makes this statement that blesses me.”

“She says: ‘Everyday the sun [won’t] shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,’” he continued. “Everyday is not good, but as long as I can make it to tomorrow, something can turn around. Come on, look at your neighbor, say ‘Yeah Glo.’”

In the caption of her Instagram post, the Memphis rapper repeated the pastor’s call and wrote: “Turn to yo neighbor & say Yeah Glo.”