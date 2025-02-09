GloRilla Named First-Ever Partner With Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Hair

BY: Walker Published 17 seconds ago

GloRilla has officially been tapped to be the exclusive ambassador for all four of Rihanna‘s Fenty brands.

In a post on the brand’s official Instagram page, Glo donned a Valentine’s Day-inspired lingerie set with cherries embroidered across, a pair of mesh sleeves, and matching tights.

“Introducing @glorillapimp – our first-ever partner for @savagexfenty, @fentybeauty, @fentyskin, and @fentyhair,” the post’s caption read. The collaboration isn’t all that surprising, especially after Rihanna revealed her desire for GloRilla to create a theme song for her brand. She also praised the rapper’s humility and loves how “grounded” she is.

Back in July, Rihanna shared a hilarious clip of her rapping to Glo’s “TGIF.” “It’s 7 p.m. Friday (Yup)/It’s ninety-five degrees (Woo),” GloRilla raps in the chorus.“I ain’t got no n*gga and no n*gga ain’t got me (Let’s go).” She continues: “I’m ’bout to show my?a**?(Baow)/These?n*ggas love a?freak (Huh?)/How the?f*ck is that yo’ man? (Huh?) If he right here with me (The f*ck? Ayy).” On October 11, the 25-year-old rapper dropped off her debut album, Glorious.

Along with “TGIF,” the project features singles like “Whatchu Kno About Me” ft. Sexyy Red, “Hollon” and “Let Her Cook.” So far, the rapper’s new album has sold over 500,000 units, making it gold-eligible. Since her debut in 2022 with “F.N.F,” GloRilla’s star only continues to rise. She’s already earned several gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2023, she earned two platinum certifications for “F.N.F.” and “Tomorrow 2.” Earlier this year, she earned another one for “Yeah Glo!”

