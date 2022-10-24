GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name [Photos]

GloRilla is demanding respect for her name and she’s starting with Lil Duval.

via: HotNewHipHop

Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter.

“[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why I’m so blessed & my p*ssy so good [duh]! Common damn sense,” she wrote on the app.

Exactly!! I be prophesying to the people https://t.co/B076UWkX5T — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) October 8, 2022

The joke might have died down, but comedian Lil Duval has brought it back into relevancy.

He tweeted, “Nobody born after 2000 should be named Brenda, Linda, or Gloria [laughing emojis.” Although Glo was born in 1999, she still decided to issue a response to his post.

“Nobody over da age of 45 shouldn’t still have “lil” in they name [laughing emojis],” she wrote.

Nobody over da age of 45 shouldn’t still have “lil” in they name ??? https://t.co/cfGA1kbL1P — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) October 23, 2022

Keeping the antics going, Duval defended himself by saying, “I am lil though.” He shared the tweet with his 3.3 million followers with the caption, “Ms. Gloria thought she ate [laughing emojis] nice try suga.”

The Shade Room shared their encounter, and Duval quickly hopped in the comments to let everyone know they were joking around. “Ms. Gloria came for me… I love her by the way.”