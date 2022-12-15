GloRilla Addresses Criticism Over Personal Assistant Job Salary [Photo + Video]

GloRilla has been in the center of some controversial hot takes lately, most recently going into details about her sex life on Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service Podcast.’ Now she’s addressing something else.

via: Complex

GloRilla has addressed the criticism some have leveled at her in response to the proposed salary amount for a personal assistant position with the recent Grammys nominee.

As fans may have seen, GloRilla shared a listing for a personal assistant job this week. Per the listing in question, which was still available here at the time of this writing, the job brings with it a weekly pay rate of $550. Expected duties include managing GloRilla’s calendar, organizing meals, travel accompaniment, and other typical-to-such-a-position responsibilities.

In a recent Instagram Live session, GloRilla responded to those who have been critical of the listed pay rate for the position by clarifying the expectations for the job and by noting that certain would-be expenses are covered in addition to the weekly salary.

GloRilla responds to backlash after she posted a personal assistant job for $550 weekly! ? pic.twitter.com/fBmZYoIBbG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 15, 2022

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained. “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-ass flight tickets be. … I take flights every day.”

As for the possibility of pairing a higher weekly salary with the already-included flight cost coverage, GloRilla noted “it don’t work like that” before further explaining the position, which she describes as largely consisting of “the easiest shit in the world” in terms of responsibility.

“Half the shit on that list you don’t gotta do for real,” she said. “It’s just, if it comes down to it you might have to do it. But it’s literally the easiest shit in the world. You really don’t gotta do shit but be with me every day.”

Elsewhere, Lil Duval also addressed the controversy, calling the job an “entry-level position.”

Folks really saying $550 a week to be glorilla assistant ain’t enough. Y’all poasses want ceo salary for an entry level position ????? — lil duval (@lilduval) December 15, 2022

In addition to bagging that aforementioned Grammys nomination for her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” GloRilla’s 2022 has also included the rollout of her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… featuring Cardi B.