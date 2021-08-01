Glasses Malone Says Lil Nas X is a 'Puppet for White Supremacy' [Photos]

Glasses Malone is delivering a hot take about Lil Nas X that no one asked for.

via: Rap-Up

A week after Nas debuted his much-talked-about video for “Industry Baby,” Malone took to Twitter to speak out against the openly-gay rapper, claiming that “white supremacy” is to blame for his music and videos.

“lil nas x isn’t a puppet for the lgbtq+,” wrote the West Coast rapper. “he’s a puppet for white supremacy…”

He went on to declare Nas’ music as “corny.” “dude just a cornball….. old town road was corny (as much as I liked it),” he said, “but he is getting even more corny.”

Added Malone, “hopefully he grows out if it.”

His tweet caught the attention of Lil Nas himself, who dismissed the wild claim. “day 7 of the industry baby video and now lil nas x is *spins wheel* the symbol of white supremacy,” he wrote.

Malone also shared his opinion about other high-profile gay artists including Frank Ocean, Elton John, and Sam Smith, saying that unlike Nas, they are not corny.

One fan responded with their own suggestion about what Malone meant by “corny.” “we all know what you mean by corny. quiet and suppressing their sexuality,” wrote the Twitter user.

