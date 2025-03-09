Gladys Knight Cancels Florida Show After Becoming Sick

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Gladys Knight has caught the bug and was forced to cancel her show in Florida over the weekend.

Florida Theatre officials confirmed to First Coast News Saturday night that Knight’s performance, which was slated to begin at 8 p.m., was canceled last minute after the singer and another member of her staff became ill backstage.

“Ms. Knight and another member of her staff were taken ill backstage, very suddenly and at the last minute, which necessitated the sudden cancellation of the show,” Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin said in a statement.

Officials said Knight, 80, was attended to by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and “was smiling and in good spirits when they left the building.”

Knight is known for classics such as “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and others.

Officials said it’s unclear if the show will be rescheduled but added, “We should know early next week.”

In the event the show is rescheduled, tickets purchased for Saturday’s event will still be valid.

“If you are unable to attend a new date, as long as you purchased your tickets from the Florida Theatre or FloridaTheatre.com, we would refund your purchase,” the statement said.

A full refund will be offered if the show is not rescheduled.

A rep for Gladys Knight tells TMZ … she came down with the flu last night before the show and was treated in Florida. She was released overnight and is currently headed to her home in North Carolina to rest.

You can read the full statement by Florida Theatre President Numa Saisselin below:

We hope to reschedule the show, but it’s too early to know about that. It is, after all, Saturday night. We should know more early next week. We hope to reschedule, in which case your tickets will be valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend, as long as you purchased your tickets from the Florida Theatre or FloridaTheatre.com, we will refund your purchase. In the unlikely event that we are unable to reschedule, we will, of course, provide a full refund.

The Florida Theatre will always take care of you! But as I said, it’s too soon to know any details for sure. We will be in touch early next week as soon as we have been able to talk to everyone we need to talk with to formulate a new plan.

I know that traffic downtown was awful tonight, so thank you for making the effort to come to the Florida Theatre tonight, and please keep Gladys Knight in your thoughts.