Giuliana Rancic is Leaving E!’s Red Carpet Coverage After 20 Years

Giuliana Rancic revealed via social media that she’s leaving E!’s Red Carpet coverage.

via Just Jared:

Giuliana has previously left in 2015, but returned in 2018, and then her role changed in 2020 as well, as the show relocated to New York City.

Giuliana wrote a lengthy note to her fans on Instagram, explaining that her exit was because of a development deal with NBC.

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” she wrote. “One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life.”

Giuliana went on to thank all those at E!

“To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life,” she shared. “To my production team throughout the years, you are all simply the best. We have made some beautiful memories together that I will always carry with me.”

???

She then wrote a special note to her fans: “And to all the viewers, all around the world, thank you for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride. I love and appreciate you all and I sure hope you will join me as I enter this exciting new chapter ??”

An E! spokesperson said, “While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humor and keen sense of fashion to E!’s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life. We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans — on and off the carpet.”

See her post below.