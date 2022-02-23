It’s Getting Nasty: Tory Lanez Responds to Megan Thee Stallion, Admits to ‘F*cking 2 Best Friends’ and Apologizing for It [Photos]

Tory Lanez has offered some more insight as to what went down before he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion.

In case you missed it, the two have been going back and forth via social medial today after their court date got rescheduled and some misinformation hit the blogs.

In the most recent update, Tory maintains his innocence and says the apology text Megan shared via Instagram isn’t an apology for him shooting her — but for sleeping with her best friend.



If you remember, shortly after the alleged shooting took place a source came forward and detailed what is said to have transpired in the car moments prior.

Tory’s recent tweets seem to support that story.

At the end of the day, whatever the reason was, Megan says Tory shot her.