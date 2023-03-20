It's Getting Messier: Kandi Burruss Says Todd Tucker Never Threatened Tamar, Tamar Calls Kandi a 'Billy Goat' [Photos + Video]

Things are escalating between Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss.

Not long after Tamar told her side of their feud, Tamar hopped in the comment section of The Shade Room to throw even more shade at Kandi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Kandi, who’s spending her afternoon making a coin on Amazon Live, responded to fan questions about the current drama saying that Tamar’s story isn’t true.

Tamar, in turn, took to Twitter to call Kandi a “Billy Goat” and says she’s sticking to her story.

This is so unnecessary. These ladies are too talented to be going through this.