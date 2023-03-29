Getting Her Flowers, Angela Bassett's Stylist Jennifer Austin Makes "Hollywood’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists" List

Each year, The Hollywood Reporter comes out with their power stylist list. The list shines a spotlight on the style tastemakers who celebrates glamour, sustainability and drama on and off the red carpet. This year’s list includes someone pretty special, Jennifer Austin.

via THR:

Leave it to Angela Bassett and her longtime stylist to debunk the fashion myth that black is the only elegant hue. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar nominee makes everything from canary yellow to fuchsia regal. “Jennifer wanted to create a story of us exploring different colors and silhouettes on the carpet, from lilac tulip sleeves to a dreamy yellow and the magnificent ultra-violet Moschino gown designed by Jeremy Scott” for the Oscars, says Bassett. “Each look was so beautiful and different for me, and honestly, they’re all favorites.” Austin, a Los Angeles native who started working with Bassett in 2013, explains: “I want to change the perception of what women of a particular age should look like and to create a new narrative in fashion, especially on the carpet. I dress the spirit and energy of Angela, not her age.” Perhaps most dazzling of all was the silver sequin Pamella Roland halter gown that Bassett wore to accept her Golden Globe, a historic victory as the first performer to win a Globe in an acting category for a Marvel film. Says the designer, “Angela was the epitome of Hollywood royalty and glamour that evening.”

Jennifer also styled B. Scott for their T.V Show, “Twenties Aftershow with B. Scott.”

Congratulations to all the stylist who made the list this year!

We love you Jenn!