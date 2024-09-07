George Clooney Reportedly Vows to Do Anything It Takes to Protect His Family's Privacy — Amid Marriage-on-the-Rocks Rumors | www.lovebscott.com

George Clooney reportedly has gone to extreme lengths to protect his family’s privacy amid rumors of his marriage being on the rocks.

George Clooney is willing to go to extreme lengths to protect his family’s privacy and shield them from the spotlight.

The Wolfs star, 63, admitted he and wife Amal Clooney “work hard” to stay as private as possible, as insiders alleged the couple are more like “roommates” than lovers.

Together, George and Amal, 46, share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, though fans wouldn’t know many details about their family unit, as the actor and his human rights lawyer wife have fought tirelessly to keep their children out of the limelight.

The 63-year-old recently admitted part of their reasoning for wanting to shield their kids from public view stems from his wife’s work and their joint-efforts in fighting systemic abuse with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

In a recent interview he explained: “We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys – and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there.

“So we have to work hard at trying to stay private.”

In August, Russia branded the Clooney’s organization as “undesirable”.

Amal has also been vocal in condemning the Israel-Hamas war – and recommended war crimes charges over the ongoing conflict.

A source said of George: “He’s proud of their work, but it’s scary. George has told friends he’ll do anything to protect his family.

“The kids never go anywhere without a pack of bodyguards, they only fly private, they have private doctors who come to their home and their friends are all vetted. Money is no object when it comes to his loved ones’ safety.”

Meanwhile, other insiders alleged George and Amal’s fierce love isn’t what is seems.

Sources claimed the O Brother, Where Art Thou star has been desperately clinging to Amal and is going all out to put rekindle romance in their marriage after leading separate lives.

An insider revealed: “He’s started to really worry about losing Amal and making way more time to connect with her because it suddenly dawned on him they’re becoming more like roommates than lovers.”

The source added: “She’s still very young and vibrant, and George can’t exactly ignore their age gap.”

“He’s starting to show his age, and it’s freaking him out. If he wants to hang on to Amal, he needs to make a big effort to keep sweeping her off her feet.

“They need to keep the passion alive, so George is becoming Mr. Romance.”

Insiders claimed when George and Amal recently relocated to Provence, France, they “got so caught up in the move it was hard to focus on the relationship”.

The source noted: “But George is making their marriage a huge priority. They’re having romantic lunches and going on long walks after dinner.

“He’s desperate to get the passion firing and doing sweet things like surprising her in bed with her favorite croissants and buying her perfumes. Happy wife, happy life’ is his motto and he’s putting his money and time where his mouth is.”

via: RadarOnline.com