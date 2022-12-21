‘General Hospital’ Actress Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed

Veteran actress Sonya Eddy died on Monday December 19th.

via: Page Six

Sonya Eddy died earlier this week after experiencing complications from a non-emergency surgery, a close friend of the “General Hospital” alum told TMZ Tuesday.

Pal Tyler Ford explained that the 55-year-old actress went in for a pre-scheduled procedure on Dec. 9 and was released on Dec. 11.

However, the soap star began to feel ill and returned to the hospital on Dec. 15.

Doctors then discovered that Eddy had developed an infection that became uncontainable, per Tyler.

By Monday morning, she was placed on life support and died later that night.

Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer was first to publicly share the news of Eddy’s passing.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her,” the “Hidden Figures” star, 52, captioned a professional headshot of her deceased friend on Instagram.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

ABC then told Page Six in a statement, “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson … and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our ‘GH’ family when she joined the show in 2006.”

Executive producer Frank Valentini added in a separate statement to us that he was “heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” whom he loved as a friend.

“The lights in the hub of the nurses’ station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set,” he continued.

“On behalf of the entire ‘GH’ cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Eddy appeared on “General Hospital” since 2006, playing nurse Epiphany Johnson. She also played the role in the spinoff “General Hospital: Night Shift.”

The California native also appeared in TV shows and films such as “Seinfeld,” “Patch Adams,” “Reba,” “Monk,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “CSI,” “Glee,” “Castle” and “Fresh Off The Boat.”

It appears Eddy was never married and did not have any children.

RIP.