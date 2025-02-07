Home > DISCOVER X BOMESI

Oh Baby! 5 Gender-Neutral Baby Gifts for Any New Arrival

BY: Zaniah Boykin

Published 7 minutes ago

SOURCE: Instagram/Thugsstavo

Gender-neutral baby gifts are essential for those who want to support new parents with useful resources before their baby’s gender is revealed. Choosing not to disclose the baby’s gender inspires creativity in the gift giver. It also encourages selecting items based on their functionality and ability to support the baby’s cognitive and physical development. Some parents don’t disclose their child’s gender because they want to be surprised at birth. Others simply decide that focusing on their child’s health, rather than their child’s gender, is more of a priority for them.

Since babies likely have no concept of gender at this stage, these gifts help set the tone for avoiding gender stereotypes. By thinking beyond traditional color associations like pink for girls and blue for boys, you have the opportunity to choose gifts that any child would benefit from. Here are 5 gender-neutral gift ideas that will make any baby coo and every parent thankful.

1. Stroller

SOURCE: Pexels/Freestockpro

When it comes to strollers, it’s best to pick one that is multi-purpose and easy to store. A stroller that doubles as a car seat saves parents the hassle of buying, storing, and transporting both separately. The more intuitive the stroller, the better. If you’re considering a more innovative design with advanced folding processes, check reviews and online tutorials to help parents make the most of it. While some strollers may not have a detachable car seat, they may offer other great features like storage space or a parent-facing option.

2. Shoes

SOURCE: Instagram/Votsis Panagiotis

Let’s face it: baby shoes are probably some of the cutest inventions ever. But why do newborns need them when they can’t even walk? For us to gush over, of course! Whether you choose Ugg Bixbee booties, Air Jordan retro high-tops, or tiny slides, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re more concerned with development than style, consider gifting the baby some walking shoes they can grow into.

3. Baby Formula Machine

SOURCE: Instagram/Babyfever.onlineshop

A baby formula machine is the ultimate luxurious yet practical baby gift! It saves parents time and effort by ensuring the correct formula-to-water ratio, ultimately reducing waste and helping them save on formula. Additionally, these machines heat bottles to the ideal temperature, eliminating the risk of serving a bottle that is too hot or too cold. During those exhausting newborn nights, parents will appreciate the convenience of quickly preparing a bottle with minimal mess and stress.

4. Self Exploration Toys

SOURCE: Korede Adenola/Pexels

These are some of the most exciting toys to invest in because they highlight how crucial sensory experiences are in our development. By choosing toys that introduce different textures, smells, colors, and sounds, you help babies discover their preferences and interests. As they grow, you can gift them additional toys tailored to their favorite sensory experiences, further supporting their development—all thanks to your thoughtful selection!

5. Colorful Baby blankets

SOURCE:Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Now is your time to shine — quite literally. Dive into your creative side and choose baby blankets that draw attention, helping the baby become accustomed to vibrant colors. Opt for textures suitable for year-round use and ensure they are machine washable. There’s no need to feel restricted by traditional gender color schemes; instead, select blankets that offer comfort and security. Pastels and neutral color palettes are excellent choices, as they will likely complement any baby outfit of the day… or three!

Gifting gender-neutral baby items allows parents to introduce a variety of experiences to their children, free from societal stereotypes. Whether parents are waiting to learn the baby’s gender or simply prefer to keep things neutral, you can still support them in preparing for their new arrival with excitement and thoughtfulness!

What gender-neutral baby gift would you suggest? Comment below!

