Garcelle Beauvais Speaks on Dating Will Smith and Why It Ended, Claims She Once Turned Down Michael Jordan

Garcelle Beauvais is out and about promoting her memoir and opened up about that time she ended her romantic relationship with Will Smith back in the ’90s.

On a recent episode of the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, Beauvais looked back on what she described as a relationship that wasn’t of the “long-lasting” variety. As detailed in a subsequent report from MadameNoire, Beauvais first met Smith on the set of Fresh Prince.

According to Beauvais, her decision to “exit” came about after realizing that things were getting serious between Will and Jada, who would go on to marry in 1997 and remain a couple to this day.

“I remember one day calling [Will] and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back,” Beauvais said on the podcast, referencing Sheree Zampino and Will’s son, Trey. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

From there, Beauvais said she heard “this little voice in the background” ask Will if it was “Miss Jada” on the phone. “And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” she said, laughing.

You can listen to the full episode via Spotify below.