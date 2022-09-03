Garcelle Beauvais' Son Oliver Saunders’ Wife Says 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss Isn't to ‘Blame’ for His Alleged Cheating

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss isn’t ‘blame’ for her alleged flirtation with Oliver Saunders, according to his wife, Samantha Saunders.

via Page Six:

“FYI- I don’t blame Raquel,” Samantha wrote in an Instagram Story post Saturday. “She did nothing wrong and has been respectful and supportive.”

An insider tells Page Six exclusively that Leviss was under the impression that Oliver was separated from Samantha.

“Oliver told Raquel he was separated and that they were in the process of getting a divorce,” the source says.

“Raquel would have never pursued him if she had known that wasn’t the case at the time.”

Saunders did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Samantha’s post comes one day after she accused Oliver — the eldest son of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ — of cheating on her with the SURver.

Samantha lambasted Oliver, 31, for his alleged behavior in a series of Instagram postsFriday. She claimed she “found out” that he “made out” with Leviss, 27, while cameras were rolling for Season 10 of “Pump Rules.”

According to Samantha, Oliver — who has been working at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump à Paris restaurant in Las Vegas for the last several months — planned “to continue to go on a date with Raquel while filming.”

“He has committed adultery with coworkers and guests of the restaurant,” she alleged.

Samantha, however, did not name anyone other than Leviss.

Additionally, Samantha accused her spouse of making “jokes about [her] mental health and suicidal thoughts with [his] coworkers.”

She added, “He continue[d] to lie to me and say he wanted to work on things but behind my back continue[d] to talk bad about me and disown being a stepdad.”

Samantha claimed he “has disrespected [her] and [her] kids in every way possible.”

She shares 2-year-old son Oliver Jr. with Oliver and has three other children from a previous relationship.

Samantha further alleged that Oliver left her “in thousands of dollars in debt” after she attempted to help him “get back on [his] feet after fighting a strong addiction” — both financially and emotionally.

“I have been told to stay SILENT! DIVORCE- @iamoliversaunders,” she wrote on Instagram, clarifying to Page Six exclusively, “Garcelle did not want me to talk about it publicly. That is why she has unfollowed me and blocked me.”

Promising that she has “receipts of everything,” Samantha concluded, “My family will now need the time to heal from all this pain that we have been through publicly and behind closed doors. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Later, Samantha shared alleged sexting exchanges between Oliver and multiple women as well as messages from women informing Samantha of her husband’s alleged infidelity.

Finally, she claimed that Oliver is participating in the upcoming season of “Pump Rules” as a “guest” and “cheating publicly with Raquel on camera only for fame!”

“BTW OLIVER IS A GUEST ON Vanderpump rules! He’s not paid!” Samantha wrote. “No bag! Not worth losing your family for this!”

Samantha shared on her Instagram Story that she is not divorcing Oliver yet — despite his claims to Leviss.

“I want to Clarify that me and oliver have not filed for divorce just yet! After I found out about Raquel that is what is pushing me to file!” she wrote.

“We have nothing in the courts with a legal separation, custody battle, or a divorce just yet!!”

Oliver responded in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story.

“I apologize for my Sons Mother Putting My Business Out There. We Are Getting Divorced,” wrote the father of one, who has since made his account private.

Oliver teased a role on “Pump Rules” last month, posting a photo of himself posing with Leviss and her castmates Lala Kent and Katie Maloney.

“A Little Future Surprise #vanderpumprules,” he captioned the image.

Oliver’s mother, Beauvais, is expected to make an appearance on the “RHOBH” spinoff, too. The “Love Me as I Am” author was spotted filming multiple scenes with Vanderpump, 61 — with at least one including Oliver — in Los Angeles this week.

Prior to Oliver, Leviss was linked to another “Pump Rules” star: Maloney’s estranged husband, Tom Schwartz.

A source previously told Page Six that the pair “100 percent hooked up” at Scheana Shay’s Aug. 23 wedding to Brock Davies, which unnerved Maloney, 35.

Who knew Garcelle’s eldest son was up to so much mess? He might have a future in reality TV like his mother.