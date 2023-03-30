Garcelle Beauvais Shades Lisa Rinna After ‘RHOBH’ Exit: ‘Is She Gone?’

Garcelle Beauvais isn’t feeling any loss now that Lisa Rinna has exited ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

via Page Six:

“Is she gone?” Beauvais shadily asked while speaking to Page Six Wednesday night at co-star Sutton Stracke’s four-year anniversary party for her Sutton Concept boutique in West Hollywood.

Rinna’s departure came after her contract expired at the end of Season 12, a very contentious one that saw her repeatedly face off with “friend of” the cast Kathy Hilton.

Rinna, 59 — who originally joined the series in 2014’s Season 5 — notably accused Hilton, 62, of having a “psychotic break” in Aspen, Colo.

Rinna alleged that the socialite made disparaging remarks about her younger half-sister, Kyle Richards, and more co-stars, causing major tension within the group.

Beauvais, 56, had a friendship with fellow actress Rinna that predated the reality show, but they clashed throughout several seasons of “RHOBH.”

The former “Jamie Foxx Show” star acknowledged that the cast feels “less divided” without the Rinna Beauty founder involved.

“I think we’re less divided, for sure. I think there’s less [division]. I think we’re all more open to really forming a friendship and seeing where that goes,” she told us. “So, I feel like everybody’s doing that, which is cool.”

However, Beauvais pointed out that there is still conflict to resolve among the remaining full-time cast members — Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne — who were seen filming scenes at Stracke’s fashion event.

“Not to say there’s no drama,” the “Love Me As I Am” author added, “but we’re trying.”

Rinna’s absence has seemingly made room for Beauvais’ longtime pal Denise Richards — a noted nemesis of Rinna’s — to get back in the mix.

The “Blue Lagoon” actress filmed a “Beverly Hills” dinner scene last week with fellow series alum Camille Grammer at Kyle’s house.

“I think it’s great [that Denise is back],” Beauvais raved of the actress, who hasn’t reclaimed her diamond just yet. “We had a really great dinner the other night and she put her stamp on things.”

Stracke told us that the meal involved “a lot of weed,” but Beauvais asserted that she did not indulge.

“I did not partake. I have two teenagers,” said the single mom, who shares 15-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Mike Nilon. “I got to be a role model somewhere!”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 13.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out without Lisa.