Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna Respond After Jax is Attacked by ‘RHOBH’ Fans [Photos]

Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax has been the target of hateful social media comments from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” viewers who apparently have a problem with the teen’s mom.

via: Page Six

“I’m usually a very strong woman,” Beauvais, 55, wrote via social media Tuesday. “I’ve been raised to be strong. My life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts. It’s not OK.”

The “Love Me as I Am” author added, “I’ve been in tears all night. It’s just a TV show people. Scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.”

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

The cyberbullying has come as Beauvais’ feud with Rinna plays out on the Bravo reality series.

The women have clashed over castmates Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, friends of Rinna’s who Beauvais has either questioned or butted heads with.

Fans of Rinna, 59, Jayne, 51, and Jenkins, 49, have taken it upon themselves to hurl hurtful insults at Beauvais and her kid in defense of their favorite cast members.

But Rinna demanded in a Tuesday Instagram Story post that their children be left out of any online discourse regarding the show.

“We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us,” she wrote. “But leave the kids alone!”

The Rinna Beauty founder continued, “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable.”

Rinna also noted previous harassment aimed at Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia, 14, Jayne’s adult son, Tommy Zizzo, and her own daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

“What I heard happen to Porshe [sic] @kylerichards18 is disgusting and unacceptable. what you’ve said and done to my own kids disgusting,” she wrote. “The threats to @theprettymess son!?!! And I’m sure all of the other beautiful children.”

Rinna concluded, “They didn’t sign up for this. What are [you] doing?! The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Beauvais — who shares Jax and his twin, Jaid, 14, with ex-husband Mike Nilon and Oliver Saunders, 31, with former spouse Daniel Saunders — retweeted Rinna’s message and echoed, “This has to stop!!! They’re just kids.”

This has to stop!!! They’re just kids https://t.co/ST1gBxAtGS — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Jax, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna’s Instagram Posts, Resptively