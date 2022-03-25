The Game Challenges 50 Cent to a 'Verzuz' Battle, Says He's Built Like a Rotisserie Chicken & Shares Receipts of 50's Girlfriend Cuban Link in His DMs [Photos]

The Game is upset with 50 Cent again, and this time he’s bringing 50’s girlfriend Cuban Link into the drama.

Taking to Instagram, The Game addressed 50 directly and told him to contact Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for a ‘Verzuz’ battle.

He also took shots at 50’s weight, comparing him to a rotisserie chicken.

Lastly, he shared an alleged screenshot of 50’s girlfriend Cuban Link in his DMs offering up her video girl services — and her number.

Take a look below. These men are too grown for this.

