Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Has Social Media Going Crazy After They Both Posed Completely Topless In New Post: ‘With My Baby’ [Photos]

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade turned up the heat as they both went topless in sexy new mirror selfies.

via: Hot97

The couple posed in a mirror at a “fitting” where matching outfits. The two had on identical pants, and they both were completely topless. Gab used her hair to cover up her nudity, while D. Wade showed off some skin. Fans couldn’t help but to notice how in shape the two are. One fan wrote, “Body goals!!!!!!!” and another, “I’m trying to figure out how you still look 25! That’s RUDE!”

This isn’t the first time the couple has showed out for the ‘gram. We previously reported the actress posting a spicy photo rocking a blue bikini as she and her hubby hold each other.

