Gabrielle Union Drops Sofia Vergara, Will Now Develop and Star in LGBTQ Wedding Comedy About Dueling Mothers with Eva Longoria

Gabrielle Union’s comedy about dueling soon-to-be mothers-in-law planning a wedding for their gay children is moving forward with another actress and producer.

As exclusively reported by lovebscott.com, Gabrielle was set to produce the LGBTQ wedding comedy alongside Sofia Vergara, however after the fallout surrounding Gabrielle’s exit from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Sofia got the boot.

Now, according to new reports, Gabrielle has tapped Eva Longoria as a replacement.

via Variety:

“Eva and I try to take over their wedding [planning] and make it the wedding of our dreams versus theirs,” Union said on Nov. 13 at a tastemaker screening of “The Inspection.” The untitled project is being written by Ricardo Gamboa and produced by Macro Film Studios, Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Union also gave me an update on “Got to Be,” a Billy Porter-directed road trip movie she’s producing about three Rhode Island high schoolers who travel to New York City for their first Pride parade. It was inspired by Union and husband Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya asking to attend Miami Pride when she was 10 years old. “It’s a group of diverse kids. One is a chubby Asian, another is a Black nonbinary — I don’t want to say a diva or divo, but an extravagant, dynamic larger personality — and then there’s a white bisexual boy,” Union says, adding that she hopes the film features authentic casting. “I believe that it is important to have real representation so we’re not play-acting at what it is to be queer,” she says.

It sounds cute — we can’t wait to watch it!