Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Brandon Fankel ‘Over a Year Ago'

Surprise!

Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for quite some time.

via Page Six:

The actress revealed her secret nuptials on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” Monday while explaining why she “doesn’t like weddings.”

The “Precious” star, 39, said, “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Kelly Ripa asked, “Oh, my God, is that the truth? Is this breaking news?”

Fankel, 37, confirmed the announcement by showing his silver wedding band.

“We got married at the kitchen table,” Sidibe told Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “It was just us.”

Fankel subsequently took to Instagram to celebrate the public reveal, clarifying their nuptials took place in March 2021.

“Relieved we can finally tell the world,” the groom gushed. “So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you.”

Earlier in the morning show appearance, the Golden Globe nominee described how Fankel proposed to her in November 2020.

Good for her. We’re happy for them both!