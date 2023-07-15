Gabby Douglas Announces 2024 Return To Competition

Gabby Douglas hinted on Instagram Thursday that she has resumed training and is aiming to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, sharing a photo of herself practicing her form on the balance beam.

“Hey guys long time no post,” Douglas began in the caption. “As you all know i stepped back from the socials and in that time i did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching and found myself back where it all began.”

She continued, “It’s so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears for many years, i’ve had an ache in my heart but i didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret and through my tears and hurt, i’ve found peace.”

The lengthy post goes on to share optimism for the upcoming journey. Per CNN, Douglas is not on the participant’s list for the US Classic set for this August.

“I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that i absolutely love doing. I know i have a huge task ahead of me and i am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. It truly means so much,” she wrote. “There’s so much to be said but for now…let’s do this.” She concluded with a “2024” hashtag.

Her announcement hints at a hopeful return at the summer 2024 Paris Olympics. Douglas last competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she helped the U.S. score team all-around gold. In 2012, she became the first Black woman to win the individual all-around at the London Olympics.