G-Eazy Reaches Plea Deal Over NYC Bar Assault

G-Eazy will avoid jail time after striking a plea deal in his assault case.

via: Radar Online

The rapper pled guilty to disorderly conduct, which officials reduced from its initial charge of misdemeanor assault.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office revealed that the 32-year-old Oakland native was assigned to a diversion program as his sentence during a Monday hearing in a courtroom in New York City.

The program involves attending meetings with social workers and case managers, which is designed to help offenders move towards positive directions in life.

G-Eazy is still scheduled to be back in court following the sentence to ensure he obeys the court orders and complies with the rules.

As Radar previously reported, the rapper and his entourage participated in a physical altercation with another group of men on Sept. 10 in the Boom Boom Room at The Standard Hotel.

Police responded to the scene immediately after receiving a report regarding a fight and investigated their arrivals.

The Still Be Friends hitmaker was later taken into custody on Sept. 13 after being accused of striking his alleged victim in the face leaving the man to experience pain and redness. However, the rapper was released from the arrest without bail but had to appear in court at a later date.

Following an investigation, officials revealed the alleged victims involved in the altercation were two men aged 29 and 32, including a socialite named Daniel Chetrit, who reportedly was transported to a hospital where he was treated and received stitches.

The other victim, who was also allegedly struck by the rapper, refused medical treatment at the scene.

However, the same day he was arrested, G-Eazy was spotted looking unbothered at a New York Fashion Week event while belting out an “impromptu” performance for the crowd.

An insider shared, “It was totally impromptu. He took the mic and was singing over his own track. Girls ran over all excited.”

He later showed up at his first hearing following the alleged assault, where a judge ordered the rapper to steer clear of his alleged victims while waiting for the court to determine his sentence.

G-Eazy, who released his latest album These Things Happen Too in September, is due back in court in January.