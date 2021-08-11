Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him Of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is A 'H**' [Photos]

The mother of Future’s eight-year-old son took to social media on Tuesday (August 10) claiming he spoke badly about her over text messages.

via: AceShowbiz

In the conversation, Future wrote, “Tell your mom.” The child responded, “Tell my mom what” and Future allegedly replied, “Buy u some clothes.” After Prince wrote, “Dad,” the rapper responded with, “Your mom is a hoe!”

After her post caught people’s attention, Brittni insisted it’s real. “Definitely not cap!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. She went on calling out the Atlanta native, “Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same State. … Petty cause someone don’t wanna be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!!”

Future later appeared to shade Brittni on Twitter as he wrote, “Pray for Her.” His mother also entered the chat, accusing Brittni of seeking attention with her claims. “It’s sad when ppl can’t get their way so they turn to social media for attention. No matter how much you give a person it’s never enough,” so the grandmother wrote. “We have to really pray for self-love because ppl take is out on everyone else.”

Not letting it slide, Brittni quickly clapped back at Future’s mom. “Lady be quiet you barely raised him take several [seats] aren’t you the person behind closed doors said he was wrong to your grandson and you going to talk to his dad and pick his stuff up tomorrow … But publicly take his side you part of the problem,” she wrote. “This man a product of your household. Apple don’t fall from the tree!”

She added in another story, “You don’t know what is going on stay out a almost 40 year old man business pathetic talking bout self love he don’t have none cause of you he treat women this way cause of you 11 12 kids 11 12 moms can’t keep a relationship true narcissists! But you talking bout self love! Girl shut up!”

Refusing to waste her time on the back-and-forth, Brittni eventually declared an end to the online war of words. “When people can’t get v***a or get away with consistently being a father or in they feelings about the moms life they text their kids and jump to cruelty to children… I’m done this is beneath me,” so she claimed.

It’s unclear what prompted Future to bitterly call out his ex, but it may stem from jealousy. According to Gossip of the City, the “Move That Dope” hitmaker believes she is sexually involved with a football player.

Future took to Twitter to respond once again, simply writing, “Pray for her.”

Pray for Her — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 11, 2021