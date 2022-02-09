Future Promotes New Single By Sitting Down with Kevin Samuels [Video]

Future and viral dating advisor Kevin Samuels linked up to have a therapy-style conversation about the rapper’s bad habits in the trailer for Future’s new single “Worst Days.”

It’s looking like Future will soon be returning to the proverbial fold with some new music of his own. To prepare his fans, the Atlanta star decided to drop off a short video titled “Healing Together,” which sees him in what looks like a therapeutic sit-down with online influencer Kevin Samuels. During the DAPS-directed offering, Future reveals to Samuels that he has a financial-related problem when it comes to the opposite sex:

“Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge, I have to spoil ’em. I realize that I have this problem right now. I need help.”

It’s only been roughly a couple of years since the release of Future‘s eighth studio LP High Off Life, a 21-track offering that saw collaborations alongside Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Doe Boy. High Off Life became Future‘s seventh consecutive no. 1 album thanks to 153,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release — said project has also since earned Future another Platinum plaque to add to what’s sure to be a decorated room of musical achievements. That same year also saw Future teaming up with Uzi for the equally successful joint release Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Outside of his own work, the Freebandz head honcho has also continued to provide show-stealing contributions for many of his peers. In 2021 alone, Future’s special brand of bars can be found on songs like Chris Brown and Thugger’s “Go Crazy (Remix),” Moneybagg Yo’s “Hard For The Next,” King Combs’ “Holdin Me Down,” 42 Dugg’s “Maybach,” Migos’ “Picasso,” KSI’s “Number 2,” Pop Smoke’s “Mr. Jones,” EST Gee’s “Lick Back (Remix),” and Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”

Although a specific date was not provided, the trailer teases that “Worst Days” is coming soon. Watch Future and Kevin Samuels have a therapy session about dating up top and stay tuned for the full video.