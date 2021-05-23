Funk Flex Dredges up Charlamagne Tha God's 2001 Sexual Assault Case [Photo + Video]

Funk Flex reacted to Charlamagne allegedly sending Kwame Brown a cease and desist letter with an epic rant that got real personal and emotional.

Funk Flex decided to play an audio clip over the weekend of a mother accusing Charlamagne Tha God of drugging and raping her teenage daughter Jessica Reid in 2001.The woman sounded frustrated Charlamagne was “getting away with it.”

Par for the course, The Shade Room shared the recording with their 23.5 million Instagram followers and caught Funk Flex’s attention. In the comment section of the post, the longtime Hot 97 radio host wrote, “Cease and desist!” with a series of laughing emojis.

The alleged sexual assault is over 20 years old and something The Breakfast Club host has already addressed. In a follow-up post, The Shade Room reminded their followers Charlamagne Tha God’s name has been cleared in the case.

In 2018, a petition was started asking for Charlamagne to be fired from iHeartRadio due to the alleged sexual assault. But according to documents obtained by The Blast, his DNA wasn’t found in Reid’s rape kit. The reports revealed there was no evidence of any semen found inside Reid from an oral, vaginal and rectal swab.

Materials tested from underneath Reid’s fingernails were also analyzed and determined to contain “nothing of apparent serological evidentiary value.”

Jessica Reid was reportedly 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault. Charlamagne went to the police in an attempt to clear his name of any wrongdoing but ended up pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor for having alcohol at a party where the alleged incident took place.

He was sentenced to three years of probation, but the charge of sexual assault was dismissed.

Charlamagne’s attorney Marty Singer explained at the time, “More than 17 years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.

“Charlamagne has spoken about this many times over the years in public, including in his book. While Charlamagne has empathy for all sexual assault victims, he cannot take responsibility for a crime he did not commit.”

Earlier this week Kevin Hunter threaten to expose Charlamagne with something, fast forward to Funk Flex saying someone sent them the audio.

