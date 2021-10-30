The Fugees Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022 [Photo]

Fugees are postponing their upcoming reunion tour, which was supposed to begin in Chicago on November 2.

via: Rap-Up

The legendary hip-hop group consisting of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel has delayed its reunion tour to 2022. In a post on their official Instagram account, the trio announced plans to add more dates when the trek kicks off early next year.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” the group said in a statement. “With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!”

The international tour was slated to commence Nov. 2 in Chicago and stop in cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Paris, and London before heading to Africa, with the final shows in Nigeria and Ghana in December. The Chicago show has been moved to March 2, while the L.A. concert will now take place on March 27. New dates are available on Ticketmaster.

This marks the Fugees’ first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of their 1996 album The Score. In September, they reunited to perform a pop-up show for Global Citizen Live in New York City.

“I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” said Ms. Hill, while Wyclef added, “I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

