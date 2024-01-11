Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued After More Than 50 Years: ‘Difficult Decision’

The iconic chewing gum Fruit Stripe will be discontinued, its manufacturer Ferrara Foods announced this week.

via: CNN

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly,” a representative for Ferrara, Fruit Stripe’s owner, told CNN on Wednesday. “We considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns – and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum.”

The iconic gum, which has been sold since the 1960s, came in five flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach. Each pack came with a temporary tattoo of its mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

Ferrara, which also produces other well-known candy brands, such as Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Sitx and Nerds, said discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a “difficult decision.”

Fans of the classic gum brand might still be able to find it in select retailers nationwide before it sells out one last time, Ferrara said.

Even though the gum only last 2.5 seconds, sad to see it go.