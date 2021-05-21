What About Your Friends? Porsha Williams Calls Shamea Morton the 'Best Matchmaker Ever' for Hooking Her Up with Simon Guobadia [Photos]

It turns out it wasn’t God — as Porsha Williams said — that brought Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon, into her life — it was her friend Shamea.

Porsha took to Instagram to share photos of her and new fiancé, Simon Guobadia, during a night out.

She captioned the photos, “Ima stick beside him,” in reference to a current TikTok trend.

Shamea hopped in the comments with some positivity — and that’s when Porsha revealed that Shamea is the reason for all this mess.

“Up and motha lovin stuck,”wrote Shamea.

“Thank you bestie ! Best matchmaker ever,”responded Porsha.

Oh, so this is all Shamea’s fault? Hm.