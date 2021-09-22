‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson’s Family Seeking Donations For His Funeral

The family of Friday star Anthony “A.J.” Johnson is struggling to cover funeral costs following his untimely death.

Anthony ‘Ezal’ Johnson’s family has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money to give the actor a proper funeral and burial.

According to the ‘Friday’ star’s family, they are struggling to pull together the funds to pay for his funeral and other costs associated with his death. Unfortunately, Johnson’s wife — Lexis Jones Mason — the family has been getting a ton of what she says is “fake love” from people after the death of her husband. In other words, many of them have offered to help, but haven’t stepped up to the plate.

The family decided to launch a page on the fundraising site, in hopes of gathering a bit of money from his fans and anyone else who might want to help. The goal is $20,000, and at this point, it has reached a bit over $15,000.

“One of our favorite and beloved comedians, A.J. Johnson has gone to be with the Lord. Please help us by donating to his homegoing service and ongoing support for his children and grandchildren. We want to honor him the way he deserves,” a message on the site reads.

As we said, Johnson’s wife is upset that many of the actor’s friends and peers are willing to lend emotional support instead of helping financially, which is really what they need at the moment. Also, the family wants it to be clear, they are not asking for any type of handout — in fact, funerals are very expensive these days and it is needed to do it properly.

Unfortunately, if no one comes through, the family might be forced to cremate the actor and find alternatives to having a proper funeral and burial.

Interestingly, Mason doesn’t specifically call out any celebrities connected to her late husband — but, he starred in several movies including ‘Friday’ where massive stars are attached to the same film. In other words, it would be the drop in the bucket for someone like Ice Cube or Chris Tucker, but she didn’t specifically ask them.

At the time of publishing this story, the GoFundMe has surpassed it’s goal and is at $23,650.