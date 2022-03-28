‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Commends Will Smith After He Slapped Chris Rock: ‘Sometimes You Have to Slap Back’

Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock has divided many, but the ‘Fresh Prince’ actor has one unexpected ally on his side — Janet Hubert, aka Old Aunt Viv.

“I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me,” Hubert tweeted on Monday. “Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind .”

The OG Aunt Viv actress elaborated on this thought even further on her Instagram, saying that she is proud of Will and how “sometimes you have to slap back.”

“So PROUD OF YOU! Yes there is only so much one can take…sometimes you have to slap back,” she wrote in the caption. “Celebrate the win…nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there. Met him once… it was enough for me…very mean spirited. #kingrichardfirthewin”

While Will Smith slapping Chris Rock might seem random in the moment, the two actors have some history. Rock notably joked about the couple during his monologue for the 2016 Oscars.

Smith apologized to the Academy during his acceptance speech for his Best Actor award and then took to Instagram on Monday to tell Rock that he was sorry for hitting him.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” Smith wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see Janet Hubert in a role on ‘Bel-Air’ next season.

