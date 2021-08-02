Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella 2023

Frank Ocean is set to return to Coachella. Festival co-founder Paul Tollett revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Monday (August 2) that the reclusive singer will be one of the headliners at the 2023 Coachella Festival.

via: StereoGum

Back in January of 2020, when the world remained naive about the forthcoming impact of coronavirus, Coachella announced its 2020 lineup. The headliners were Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and the reunited Rage Against The Machine. Since then, rumors and speculation have proliferated about when the festival might finally return, and at the start of this summer Goldenvoice confirmed two weekends in April 2022 for what will be the first Coachella in three years. And now, in an LA Times feature, Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett has revealed that all three of those 2020 headliners are still booked to headline Coachella — just not in the same year.

RATM and Travis Scott will be among the headliners at Coachella 2022. Frank Ocean, who apparently isn’t available for the 2022 dates, has been booked for 2023. (Yes, we’re already getting information about 2023 festival lineups; the future is coming fast.) Tollett also says Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, who were scheduled to perform in 2020, are still on track for Coachella’s 2022 return, this time with much higher placement on the poster due to their blossoming celebrity.

The report points out that Goldenvoice, which is just beginning to promote concerts again, currently isn’t requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results to attend their shows, a la competitor Live Nation’s Lollapalooza in Chicago this past weekend. Tollett said it’s too early to announce Coachella’s policy on COVID containment since the fest is still more than eight months away: “We’re monitoring everything. I don’t want to put anything in cement right now, because I just don’t know.”

A third headliner will appear on the bill for the 2022 rescheduled event alongside Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine.

All 125,000 tickets for the festival were reportedly sold within hours without a single artist being named in the lineup.