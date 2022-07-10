Frank Ocean Drops New Episodes of ‘Blonded Radio’ on ‘Channel Orange’ 10-Year Anniversary

Frank Ocean is coming back…in some form.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut studio album Channel Orange, Frank has debuted with two new episodes of blonded RADIO on Apple Music 1.

via Complex:

The first episode, “blonded LSD,” features Frank speaking with Dr. James Fadiman about microdosing, with an original score produced by Ocean playing in the background, per Pitchfork. The second episode is titled “blonded ENERGY!” and finds Frank discussing self-realization and the ancient practice of Qi Gong with Master Mingtong Gu.

Click here to listen.

Frank also shared photos of select merch, including a Channel Orange-themed double-sided poster and blonded RADIO shirt, on his Instagram Stories.

The poster and a few other limited edition colorways of the blonded RADIO shirt are available here.

It also appears the banner image on Ocean’s Spotify profile has been changed to the collage on the double-sided poster.

On this day 10 years ago, Ocean released Channel Orange, which earned him a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album and an Album of the Year nomination. Om’Mas Keith, one of the handful of collaborators on Channel Orange, recently caught up with Complex to discuss this particular body of work, which he considers to be “one of the most incredible fucking albums ever.”

Frank is reportedly headlining Coachella in 2023, so new music should be on the horizon.