Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Expecting First Baby Together: 'We Are So Excited to Be Growing Our Family' | lovebscott.com

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are growing their family!

via: Page Six

The “Too Hot to Handle” alum and the trans TikToker shared in a joint announcement on International Transgender Day of Visibility that she is pregnant with their first child together.

“We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you,” they wrote Sunday alongside a photo of Farago’s positive pregnancy test. “We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win.”

The reality star, 29, said she is “still pretty newly pregnant” and noted she and Sullivan 33, are so excited to have Arlo as the “coolest older sibling,” referring to Sullivan’s 15-year-old child.

“AHH IM PREGNANT!” she added.

Sullivan commented on the post, “I finally got her pregnant! So excited to be a dad to more world changers!”

Sullivan also shared a TikTok video in conjunction with the announcement detailing the couple’s journey to conceive through IVF. Clips show Farago giving herself injections and undergoing various procedures as part of the process.

“We’re pregnant! It’s been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [Transgender Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you in on our celebration,” Sullivan captioned the video.

“I’m so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day.”

The former Netflix personality told Page Six exclusively in October 2023 that IVF had been “a lot more mentally and physically taxing than [either of them] realized.”

Sullivan, who has “been on testosterone for four years,” chose to stop his hormone therapy amid his IVF injections because “he wanted to give himself the best chance.”

“It’s extremely hard on your mental health. You’re freaking out, you feel terrible, you’re tired, you’re bloated, you feel depressed in a way,” Farago recalled.