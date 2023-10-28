Former Vice President Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Ex-Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

via: CBS News

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” Pence said. “To the American people, I say this is not my time, but it’s still your time. I urge you to hold fast to what matters most, faith, family, and the constitution of the United States of America.”

Pence had struggled to gain traction in the race since entering the presidential fray, lagging in fundraising and languishing in polls. Pence is the most high-profile candidate to drop out so far, proving how hard it is for any of the Republicans to break publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the crowded field. His announcement comes shortly before the third presidential debate on Nov. 8 in Miami — for which he had yet to qualify.

“I came here to say it’s become clear to me: this was not my time. So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today,” Pence said in Las Vegas.

Pence vowed even though he was ending his campaign he would persist in championing the cause of electing Republican leaders to every level of government. He did not say if he would endorse any other Republican presidential candidates.