50 Cent Mocks Madonna’s Body, Compares Her to a Bug: ‘Who the F*ck Did This?' [Photo]

50 Cent can’t get enough of mocking Madonna.

via: Complex

The rapper, 48, took to Instagram to share a recent video of the Material Girl, 65, performing on her Celebration Tour. In the post, Madonna appears next to an illustration of an ant to compare the two’s rear ends. “Who the fvck did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed,” Fifty wrote on the caption. “I want the fvcking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL”

Madonna did not respond to 50 Cent’s comments at publishing time.

The two haven’t always been on bad terms. In fact, a 2003 episode of MTV’s Total Request Live had the music stars all-smiles and exchanging hugs. In fact, the unlikely beef between Madonna and Fifty may have started over a dispute with their then record label.

In 2011, Madonna inked a joint deal with Live Nation and Interscope Records after leaving her longtime label Warner Music. Fifty, who at the time had been under Interscope since his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album, was reportedly upset that the label mistakenly released the cover art for his single “Girls Go Wild” without his approval. To make matters worse, Madonna’s new single at the time “Girl Gone Wild” was set for release. “Now madonna’s single is called GIRLS GONE WILD. This is some bullshit,” wrote Fifty in a now-deleted tweet.

Fifty has made a number of critical comments about the iconic singer in recent years. In 2019, the rapper suggested that Madonna was too old to be “under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63.”

“I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram Stories with a photo from their 2003 meeting at TRL. “The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!” The G-Unit rapper eventually extended an apology in a separate post. Months later, Fifty once again criticized Madonna for another set of racy photos.

Earlier this year, the pop music provocateur hit back at her detractors for making fun of her appearance, writing, “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in,” she added. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”